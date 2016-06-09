Watch Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent And Other Rappers Throw Out Terrible First Pitches At Baseball Games [VIDEO]

As Snoop Dogg just learned, pitching a baseball is a skill that takes aim and strength. Snoop and these other rappers exhibited neither when invited to throw ceremonial first pitches at baseball games.

Rappers often get invited to throw the first pitch at ball games because after all, they are celebrities too. But, they soon find out that throwing a small ball over 60 feet is no small feat.

Snoop Dogg was the latest Hip-Hop star to find out the hard way. While he has exhibited some skill on the football field and basketball court, the Dogg showed that he does not have the paws necessary for baseball. The Long Beach, Calif. rapper threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game on June 8 and it did not go well.

Juuuuuuuust a bit outside. Check out @SnoopDogg's first pitch attempt in San Diego. https://t.co/1GJ3V1F5NJ — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 8, 2016

Snoop started out with decent form, but once he let it go, heads were ducking. On a scale of Doggystyle to Tha Doggfather, this was definitely Tha Doggfather.

Snoop isn’t alone in throwing bad pitches though.

