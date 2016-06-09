2Pac To Freddie Gibbs: Rappers Who Have Been Accused Of Rape And Sex Crimes

Freddie Gibbs joined an infamous list this past week when he was arrested in France on rape charges. Accused of a rape in Austria in 2015, Gibbs and his lawyers have denied the claims and are currently fighting extradition to Austria where the supposed rape took place.

Gibbs is the latest Hip-Hop star to be accused of a sex crime joining a long list of rappers who guilty or not, will have “rape” connected to their names for the rest of their careers.

Fat Joe once said that rape is “the ugliest sh*t you can get accused of” and he’s right. Many times, even where the case is thrown out or no official charges were made, rappers still find themselves spending time, money and energy fighting to clear their name. But, we can not forget the times where rappers were indeed rightfully charged and punished either.

Either way, fighting a rape case is no fun and these rappers in this list can attest to that.

