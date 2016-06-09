Future Earns His First Platinum Plaque With DS2

Future is officially a platinum album owner. His 2015 opus DS2 just sold more than one million copies.

While the Future frenzy right now isn’t where it was at around this time last year, we’re still seeing some residuals from it. Future’s breakthrough third album was confirmed to be platinum by the RIAA today.

Metro Boomin also confirmed it by celebrating the accomplishment on Instagram.

DS2 came at a time where Future was attempting to reel his core fanbase back in after switching his style up a little too much on his sophomore album Honest. It also came after a highly-publicized break-up with his ex Ciara and after of a flurry of mixtapes.

Since DS2 Future has continued to see his popularity evolve as he recorded a collaboration album with Drake in late 2015 that was followed by his Purple Reign mixtape and his Apple Music exclusive album EVOL in February. This summer he will be going on the Summer Sixteen tour alongside Drake, and he has been teasing fans for weeks about a new song that he has with Jay Z.

The platinum announcement comes just hours after it was revealed that his former mentor and business partner Rocko is suing him for $10 million for breach of contract.