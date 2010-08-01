Foxy Brown Blames The Devil For Her Troubled Past Weeks

Rapper Foxy Brown has finally spoke about the recent altercations and negative press that has been happening in the past weeks.

New York rapper Foxy Brown has publicly issued a small statement to her fans and the public about her recent altercations via Twitter.

Foxy wrote:







“The Devil’s at his busiest when ur bout’ to get busy!”



Foxy also wrote about her upcoming album and how focus she is about finishing it. Foxy wrote





“So I’m low, staying focused on the bigger Isht in my life; like this new “Black Roses” album!”



Foxy, at a concert last week in New York, announced to her fans that a new album entitled “Black Roses” would drop later on this year.

With brawls, beefs, and legal trouble, is Foxy Browns career heading into the ground?