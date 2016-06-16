DJ Mustard ft. Nicki Minaj & Jeremih “Don’t Hurt Me,” Dreezy ft. Gucci Mane “We Gon Ride,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.16.16

Nicki Minaj has the Internets talking a bit more than usual due her verse on DJ Mustard’s new single “Don’t Hurt Me.”

The bouncy track is suited for a proper club set list, and features singer Jeremih. “Even if you was Curry, b*tch there’s still a LeBron/ But face it I’m Curry with rings like LeBron,” the Queen rapper spits.

“Don’t Hurt Me” appears in today’s Wired Tracks, which also features Dreezy’s new Gucci Mane-assisted song “We Gon Ride” and OG Maco’s OG Maco 2: Episode 1 mixtape.

Photo: Instagram

Dreezy ft. Gucci Mane – “We Gon Ride”

OG Maco – OG Maco 2: Episode 1

Twice & Young Thug – “No Wendys”

R. Kelly – “P*ssy Is Mine”

Chris Crack – Troll Till They Folk

Anna Wise – “Princess Complex”

DJ Kenn ft. Black Matt – “Please Try To Be Patient”

Twista ft. Shad Star – “Icebreaker”