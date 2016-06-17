Take A Look At Kendrick Lamar’s Gang-Unifying Reebok Classic QS Sneakers

Kendrick Lamar is dropping another Red and Blue inspired pair of Reebok Classics this summer.

K. Dot’s partnership with Reebok continues to flourish. The Compton-rapper is set to release his third pair of Reeboks. Last year he lit up the streets with a pair of Ventilators, and now for 2016 he is coming with a tailored pair of Classic QS’.

The shoes continue the growing tradition of recognizing Los Angeles’ gang culture, while at the same time unifying it. The pair features the same off white suede materials as 2015’s Ventilators with the Blue and Red themes. However these have some new details including the “K” in Reebok being the only visible letter. Perhaps it is nod to the first letter in Kendrick’s name? The shoes also have a Frankenstein-esque stitching on them where one-half is decorated and the other is blank.

Reebok is also reportedly collaborating wit Cam’Ron for a sneaker as well.

See detailed images of the Reebok Classic QS below and on the following pages.

Photo: Courtesy of Reebok

