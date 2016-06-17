French Montana & Drake Shoot “No Shopping” Video In Dominican Republic [Photos]

French Montana and Drake in the Dominican Republic? How could it not be lit?

The Bronx rapper and the 6 God hit the D.R. to shoot the former’s video for “No Shopping” off the forthcoming Mac & Cheese 4.

Carlos “Spiff TV” Suarez is handling the visuals. We find these pics of French and Drizzy rocking fake mustaches, with the latter in chancletas, totally hilarious.

MC4 is due out August 19. Check out the behind the scenes photos below and on the following pages.



Photo: Instagram

