Lil Wayne’s Entourage Take “Hotboxing” To A New Level In Fancy LA Hotel

You would think Lil Wayne, or at least his crew, would take it easy this week on the partying considering the Young Money boss had some concerning health issues. However, it’s being rumored that Weezy’s crew took the term “hotboxing” to another level at a fancy Los Angeles hotel.

According to reports from Page Six, Wayne’s crew were staying at the London West Hollywood, one of the nicer digs in the city. The publication’s source says that the crew members were “hotboxing the entire floor” of the hotel, smoking up the entire level with the finest of weed strains.

The publication noted that just last Monday, Lil Wayne’s plane had to make a quick landing after he suffered epileptic seizures. As we elaborated in our own report, Wayne suffered what his camp is stating as being a pair of minor seizures and was cleared by a doctor to be in stable condition after early treatment.

Photo: WENN.com