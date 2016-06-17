Chance The Rapper Accused Of Being A Cheapskate By The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League

Chance The Rapper recently dropped the excellent Coloring Book album and amid the fanfare for the project, there has been chatter of some unrest regarding one of his Chicago colleagues, Vic Mensa. Adding to Chance’s steaming pile of rap beef is accusations from the production squad J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League saying that Lil Chano from 79th stiffed them on compensation for some tracks.

In a conversation sparked on the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League’s Twitter account, someone from the team tweeted to Flying Lotus the following:

“Y u think we aint been working with ur favorite rappers lately? I doubt that @chancetherapper even pays producers,” read the tweet. Producer Jake Uno responded, and the League went in even further.

A tweet from Chicago producer Nascent seemingly defended Chance, with him saying that the rapper paid for his services. However, the League was still heavy off into their feelings on the matter. They replied with “[G]ood to hear, we still waiting…” and continued their rant which blasted what they called the racist nature of the music industry.

I'm thankful we came up when the industry and artist still respected producers and our fees. I feel really bad for the new guys… — J.U.S.T.I.C.E LEAGUE (@JusticeLeague) June 16, 2016

Recently high level execs @ major labels say, they love us and we're one of the best ever, but they're scared of us becuse of our fees… — J.U.S.T.I.C.E LEAGUE (@JusticeLeague) June 16, 2016

if u do favors & cut our rate, labels dont even want to give you all your producer points on a contract! Lol they nothing but bloodsuckers — J.U.S.T.I.C.E LEAGUE (@JusticeLeague) June 16, 2016

Hit the following pages to see more of the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League’s passionate tweets. Hopefully this situation gets handled sooner than later.

—

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »