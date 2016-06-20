The Game ft. Jeremih “All Eyez,” Dreezy ft. T-Pain “Close To You,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.20.16

The Game is already releasing new music, despite just releasing the Streets of Compton soundtrack last week. His latest track is titled “All Eyez,” featuring Jeremih and production by Scott Storch.

Stream the Compton rap veteran’s song in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find Dreezy’s sultry groove “Close To You,” featuring T-Pain, a heater by Blu and Nottz called “Atlantis,” and more.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Dreezy ft. T-Pain – “Close To You”

DJ Twin ft. Sean Kingston, Lil Bibby & G Herbo – “They Know Us”

Blu & Nottz – “Atlantis”

Marcus Black ft. The Game & Troy Ave – “Wrist Motion”

Jace ft. Yung Lean – “My Boys”

Tyga – “1 of 1”

Ace Hood – “Fathers Day”

Kembe X – “10ft tall”

Deniro Farrar – Mind of a Gemini

Danse & NEMS – “Barcotics Anonymous”