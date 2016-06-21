Frank Ocean Addresses Orlando Shooting and Homophobia

Frank Ocean turned heads back in 2012 when he clarified rumors of he being gay via his Tumblr account. The R&B crooner and songwriter took to the social media site recently to address the Orlando shooting tragedy and revealed some of his personal struggles with his sexuality as well.

A portion of Ocean’s statement from his Tumblr account:

I heard on the news that the aftermath of a hate crime left piles of bodies on a dance floor this month. I heard the gunman feigned dead among all the people he killed. I heard the news say he was one of us. I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty. That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t. Many hate us and wish we didn’t exist. Many are annoyed by our wanting to be married like everyone else or use the correct restroom like everyone else. Many don’t see anything wrong with passing down the same old values that send thousands of kids into suicidal depression each year.

Read the rest of Frank Ocean’s powerful statement regarding the Orlando tragedy by following this link.

—

Photo: Tumblr