The days of Kanye West dropping a YouTube link for his new video and calling it a day are long gone. Yeezy is premiering for the video for “Famous” at the LA Forum, but if you couldn’t be there, here is the livestream.

Of course it’s via TIDAL. Watch below (non-members also have access to the stream, and the video will be exclusive to the service for a week).

We’re guessing Taylor Swift is doing her best to ignore this moment.

Photo: screen cap