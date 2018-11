The best stories usually come directly from the source. Jay Z dropped a documentary to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of his seminal debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

This album literally saved my life…….. I can't thank you all enough. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 25, 2016

It also meant a rare tweet from Hova.

Ski, DJ Premier, Memphis Bleek,Kareem “Biggs” Burke and more speak on the NYC trap Jaÿ-Z that had the umlaut in his name

Watch the doc, via TIDAL of course, below or right here.

—

Photo: screen cap