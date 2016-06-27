Jay-Z Reunites With Kareem “Biggs” Burke [Photos]

This past weekend saw the 20th anniversary of the release of Jay-Z’s classic debut album, Reasonable Doubt (if you’re unfamiliar with said album go join Tommen Baratheon by the window). To celebrate the birthday of Rocafella’s first baby, Jay-Z reunited with one of the label’s lesser known co-founders, Kareem “Biggs” Burke, and on Friday the pair unveiled a Reasonable Doubt pop-up shop in LA named Apt. 4B.

“When we started ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ we just set out to build a great project and sell millions of records. We didn’t make the money we thought we would make, but it was kind of like an instant classic,” Biggs told Page Six. Looking back, “We did something that was so intense. I’m always listening to it . . . ­especially the last three or four weeks.”

“He lived in apartment 4B, and the shop is designed to look like Jay Z’s Marcy Projects apartment,” Biggs explained. “We wanted to be true [to the past] and give people something to latch onto and have a movement behind it.”

Some fans are puzzled as to why Hip-Hop’s King of New York chose to celebrate his debut album with a pop-up shop in LA, but fret not. An NYC spot, as well as in other cities, is being eyed to pop up in the near future.

Until then you can check the Reasonable Doubt shop on LA’s Fairfax scene from now through the end of July.

