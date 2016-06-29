Future Covers Rolling Stone Magazine

Future continues to stack up the wins. The Atlanta rapper covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine.

Among the topics covered in the feature story, is Future Hendrix’s recording method.

Even up close, his songwriting method is hard to comprehend. Seth Firkins, his longtime engineer, a friendly stoner with a John Belushi vibe, compares Future to a “medicine man.” Firkins, who is parked semi-permanently in front of that Pro Tools monitor, plays a looped beat from one of Future’s preferred producers – today there are tracks by Mike Will and Metro Boomin – while Future hangs out in the control room, maybe mumbling to himself, maybe smoking his blunt, maybe just pacing. Until he gets on the mic, he can be silent for 45 minutes at a time. Eventually, without a word, Future disappears into the vocal booth, in front of a portrait of Jay Z, and begins rapping. After years of collaboration, he and Firkins have an uncanny bond: Without any instruction, the engineer always knows when to cue up the verse again, always understands which part to loop as the chorus.

Photo: Rolling Stone