Snoop Dogg Debuts COOLAID LP Days Early | Wired Tracks 6.29.16

Snoop Dogg fans can rejoice, as the legend debuts his COOLAID album a few days ahead of its July 1 release.

Uncle Snoop shares his 14th solo LP via Apple Music, complete with 20 new songs, including yesterday’s reveals “Legend” and the title track “Coolaid.” Wiz Khalifa, E-40, Too $hort, and Jeremih are among the guest artists. As if that weren’t enough, the Doggfather waxes poetic over production from the late J Dilla, Just Blaze, Swizz Beatz, Nottz, and many more.

Stream Snoop Dogg’s COOLAID below.

