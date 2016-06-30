Ice Cube To Recieve A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Ice Cube, the man who once recorded a song called “Burn Hollywood Burn,” is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The rapper/movie star born O’Shea Jackson will be inducted into the 2017 class and is joined by a long list of celebrities including singer John Legend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lee Daniels, Tyra Banks and legendary R&B group New Edition.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is thrilled to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected a great group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world,” says the Walk of Fame Selection Committee in a statement. “These honorees will look back at the day of their ceremony and remember it with fond memories shared with family and friends, and of course, the fans. We look forward to their big day as the Walk of Fame Class of 2017 become part of Hollywood history on this famous Walk,”

Ice Cube is having quite a run when it comes to these types of things. In April 2016 he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of N.W.A.

We wonder how long he will stick around for his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Because he didn’t stay too long after he presented Kendrick Lamar with the Rap Album Of The Year award at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Photo: Screenshot