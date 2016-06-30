Puff Daddy’s Son Christian King Combs Debuts 2 New Singles [LISTEN]

Looks like the heir to the Bad Boy throne is preparing to follow in his father’s artistic footsteps and has released some sample heavy singles in hopes of capturing some of that platinum success that his daddy, Diddy, experienced earlier in his career. Keeping true to the Bad Boy Records way of life, Puff Daddy’s offspring, Christian Combs a.k.a. King Combs just dropped two radio friendly cuts in “Party” and “One For Me.”

The two song are just in time to warp everyone back to the late 90’s era of Hip-Pop music.

Check out the material and let us know whether or not you think King Combs has what it takes to make Bad Boy Records a label of royalty again.

Check out the Queen Pen “Party Ain’t A Party” sampled “Party” cut below, then the SWV “You’re The One” sampling “One For Me” on the flip.

Photo:instagram.com/kingcombs

