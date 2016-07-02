Is A TDE Tour Is On The Way? Top Dawg Says “Yep”

Top Dawg Entertainment is set to take their talents on the road according to label founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

While most of the Hip Hop community were packing and mentally checking out for the Fourth of July weekend, the TDE founder let off a firework that flew under the radar.

When a fan asked him if there were plans for a TDE tour with Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, SZA, Isaiah Rashad and Lance Skiiiwalker, he gave a very brief answer: “yep.”

@dangerookipawaa once everyone drops their album we getting a TDE tour? — bonita applebum (@MarissaaMermaid) July 1, 2016

Almost immediately fans began asking for the yet-to-be-planned tour to hit their cities and countries.

https://twitter.com/MADVILLAlNY/status/748979438969294848

we need #TDE in México, Guadalajara. Make it happen Top #GetTopOnThePhone — Félix M (@Felix17M) July 1, 2016

Seeing all of TDE together is a rare sight nowadays. Before the popularity and acclaim of Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city, fans grew accustomed to seeing all members of the Black Hippy collective together and on each other’s projects. But with Q becoming a star in his own right and newer signees like SZA, Rashad and Skiiiwalker joining the label, the “crew” has grown into a company with a lot of moving parts and schedules.

But, if Top says it’s happening, we have no reason to not believe him. TDE is set to be releasing new albums through the rest of 2016. Let’s hope we get this treat early-2017 at the latest.

