Big K.R.I.T. Parts Ways With Def Jam Records After 6 Years, Here’s Why

Big K.R.I.T. has announced that he is no longer signed to Def Jam Records and is going independent.

In what many hoped would be a more bountiful relationship, Big K.R.I.T. has left Def Jam Records after spending six years and releasing two albums with the label.

He made the announcement on Twitter during his 12 For 12 campaign where he released 12 freestyles in 12 hours.

https://twitter.com/BIGKRIT/status/750539798193049601

https://twitter.com/BIGKRIT/status/750540620901584898

After he released his acclaimed K.R.I.T. Wuz Here mixtape in May 2010, K.R.I.T. was signed to the label a month later by former Def Jam VP of A&R and current Epic Records executive Sha Money XL. It would be two years before his debut album Live From The Underground would be released. Up to that point he released four mixtapes independently and two EPs with the label to build a bigger buzz.

After that he released three more mixtapes independently in the three years until his next album, 2014’s Caddillactica would drop. His most recent effort was another mixtape titled It’s Better This Way released in October 2015.

K.R.I.T. and his fans had been critical of the level of support Def Jam appeared to give him throughout his time with the label. At time’s K.R.I.T. as far as to call the company out publicly on social media and in his songs.

1 2Next page »