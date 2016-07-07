Read Drake’s Emotional Letter On #AltonSterling

While many are waiting to see how and if Drake responds to Joe Budden’s diss records, the Toronto-rapper did take a moment to address the relationship between people of color and law enforcement.

Instead of spitting bars to answer to Budden’s “Making A Murderer [Part 1]“, Drake used his words to talk about the murder of Alton Sterling by Baton Rouge police officers.

He shared the letter via Instagram.

In it he writes:

I am grateful to be able call America my second home. Last night when I saw the video of Alton Sterling being killed it left me feeling disheartened, emotional, and truly scared. I woke up this morning with a strong need to say something. It’s impossible to ignore that the relationship between Black and Brown communities and law enforcement remains as strained as it was decades ago. No one begins their life as a hashtag yet the trend of being reduced to one continues. This is real and I’m concerned. Concerned for the safety of my family, my friends, and human being that could fall victim to this pattern. I do not know the answer. But I believe that things can change for the better. Open and honest dialogue is the first step. My thoughts and prayers are with the Sterling family and any family that has lost someone to this cycle violence. Be safe out there. More life.

Drake isn’t known to lend his voice to many social topics, let alone events that go on outside of his life period. But obviously something struck a nerve this time around.

Photo: WENN.com