Killer Mike On Police Shootings: “I’m Ashamed To Be A Part Of This Country” [VIDEO]

Killer Mike usually comes up with the right words and suggestions in the wake of national tragedies and his response to this week’s police killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile are on point.

Killer Mike sat with Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 FM personality Mz Shyneka to offer words of anger and advice to people feeling equally frustrated and confused about this weeks rash of police murders.

Mike offered suggestions ranging from demanding “something” from presidential candidates Hilary Clinton and Donald Drumpf before you give them your vote. He also continued to champion his case for taking money out of large corporate banks and putting them in to smaller local community and Black banks.

Watch the video below and take away what you can.

Photo: Screenshot