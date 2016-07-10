Beyoncé Takes To Instagram, Salutes Officers Slain In Dallas Shooting

Beyoncé recently used her powerful reach and platform to call out injustice, including showing visible support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Texas native took to Instagram to offer a tribute to the five slain officers who were gunned down in an attack by a lone gunman last week in Dallas.

The singer has already voiced a call to action after the violent deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, and her husband Jay Z has also used music to voice his awareness of recent events. Beyoncé’s latest public act regarding the tensions present in the country between Black Americans and the police force shifts support to officers, many who have felt under attack as a result of the growing outcry sparked by BLM and similar organizations.

Beyoncé, who is touring Europe at the moment, posted a message towards the officers who were shot by alleged gunman Micah Xavier Johnson, who reportedly told police he wanted to harm white people and was angry with BLM members.

From Beyoncé’s Instagram page:

Rest in peace to the officers whose lives were senselessly taken yesterday in Dallas. I am praying for a full recovery of the seven others injured. No violence will create peace. Every human life is valuable. We must be the solution. Every human being has the right to gather in peaceful protest without suffering more unnecessary violence. To effect change we must show love in the face of hate and peace in the face of violence.

The words are accompanied by a black-and-white flag of Texas with the names of the slain officers posted in between the waving of the flag. The post can be seen below.

—

Photo: Instagram