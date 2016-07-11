Watch Kevin Durant Talk Being Name Dropped By Jay Z, Drake And J. Cole [VIDEO]

The newest Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant sat down with Genius to talk about being name dropped by Hip-Hop’s elite.

From Kurtis Blow namedropping Dr. J to Drake shouting out Steph Curry on “0-100,” rappers have been fitting basketball players in their lyrics for generations. But Kevin Durant is probably one of most name dropped hoopers out there.

Genius‘ Rob Markman caught up with Durant to get him to talk about and even break down a few of those times when the likes of Jay Z, Drake, J. Cole, Wale, Fabolous and Logic referred to the “Easy Money Sniper” in their lyrics.

Check it out below.

Photo: Screenshot