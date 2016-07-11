Ty Dolla $ign ft. Future “Campaign,” Tory Lanez “Controlla (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 7.11.16

Ty Dolla $ign is prepping his upcoming Campaign album, and decided to deliver the title track today via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show.

Future rides shotgun on the record; Ty Dolla revealed to Lowe that he and the ATLien recorded on the tour bus while moving state to state on the Purple Reign tour. During the conversation, the Los Angeles crooner also said Wiz Khalifa, Migos, Meek Mill, Travi$ Scott, and Trey Songz will appear on the project.

Stream Ty Dolla $ign’s “Campaign” in Wired Tracks, along with Tory Lanez’s amazing take on “Controlla,” new mixtapes from Juicy J and Ace Hood, and more.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Tory Lanez – “Controlla (Remix)”

Wiz Khalifa – “No Fighting”

Juicy J – Lit In Ceylon

De La Soul – “Action!”

Ace Hood – Starvation V

Dave East – “I Got The Keys (EASTMIX)”

Victoria Monét ft. Ariana Grande – “Better Days”

https://soundcloud.com/jamilawoods/sets/heavn

Jamila Woods – HEAVN

Gensu Dean & Denmark Vessey – “Broken Petal”

Lil Yachty – “First M Freestyle”

OG Maco ft. BJ The Chicago Kid – “Alive”

https://soundcloud.com/keywane/carefree-black-man-prod-key-wane

Key Wane – “Carefree Black Man”

Ducko McFli ft. ForteBowie & Mike Floss – “If You Want Me”

Malcolm London – “Charlie”

Al-Doe ft. Asaad – “Drug Free School Zone”

GrandeMarshall – “Rendezvous”