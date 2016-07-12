Lil Wayne Denies Latest Seizure Report

Lil Wayne allegedly suffered another seizure over the weekend in Las Vegas. However, Tunechi is denying those reports.

The Young Money rapper took to Twitter to refute claims that his doctor has been having trouble calibrating his epilepsy meds, as reported by TMZ, thus the rise in seizures.

“False Alarm! I appreciate da prayers and konsern but I’m good!!! Luv!!!!,” he tweeted late last night (July 12).

Considering the amount of seizures—three in less than a month—and his continued use of lean, many fans are genuinely worried and concerned about whether or not Weezy is properly taking care of himself.

—

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Samsung