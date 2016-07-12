Bad Boy Announces 20th Anniversary Box Set, Someone Give Rich Homie Quan A Copy

The world has witnessed Bad Boy Records grow from an upstart label led by a brash young mogul named Sean “Diddy” Combs develop into a worldwide brand. In honor of its 20th anniversary, the label is dropping a box set that captures it multitude of greatest hits from the likes of the Notorious BIG, Ma$e, Total, Puffy himself and more.

Available August 12, some of the hits contained include Biggie’s “Hypnotize,” the LOX’s “Money, Power, Respect,” Craig Mack’s “Flava In Ya Ear (Remix),” Ma$e’s “Feel So Good” and Sean “Puff” Combs’ “I’ll Be Missing You.”

“Bad Boy helped make hip hop what it is today – and this collection highlights all the music, history and vision that made Bad Boy number 1.” said Combs, the Founder and Chairman of Bad Boy Entertainment, via a press statement. “We wanted to thank our fans, celebrate the music, the people, and the Bad Boy lifestyle that have defined the past two decades. We’ve always made music that makes the people dance; this collection does all that and more, and it is a celebration of all things Bad Boy.”

The album’s selections were curated by longtime Bad Boy exec Harve Pierre aka Joe Hooker if you know what’s up. Also include is a 64-page historiography and foreword by renowned Hip-Hop journalist Michael A. Gonzales.

Puff Daddy & the Family’s Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour starts August 25. The Bad Boy 20th Anniversary Box Set Edition (5 discs) is already available for preorder digitally and physically at iTunes and Amazon.

Someone be sure to get Notorious BIG rhyme flubber Rich Homie Quan a copy—better late than never. See an unboxing below.

Photo: Instagram