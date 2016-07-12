Drake And Rihanna Mourn Loss Of Cancer Patient and Fan Megan Flores

Recently Drake and Rihanna took to the ‘Gram to honor the memory of cancer patient, Megan Flores, who passed away this past Saturday (July 9). Flores met Drizzy and Rih Rih back in March through the Make-A-Wish foundation after her cancer stopped responding to her treatment.

Since then, both artists kept in touch with the young lady with encouraging words and wishes. Drake even took his support a step further and included Flores in his Views album credits stating, “This body of work is dedicated to Megan Flores. I pray for your wellbeing every day.”

Needless to say her passing was tough news to bare for the Canadian crooner as he took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message about his friendship with the 14-year-old.

“Rest in peace my angel. I know heaven is celebrating today. Thank you for the moments and emotions we share I am blessed to have known you in this lifetime.”

Rihanna also took to the ‘Gram with words of pain and praise.

“I had the pleasure of meeting an angel on earth! After my show in Miami, @champagnepapi introduced me to Megan! She’s inspired me so much with her strength and perspective on life! So fearless and kind! It’s heavy news that I can’t slide in your DMs anymore like I used to!! There was always a smile waiting for me there! You brightened any day! Rest up baby girl!! We will miss you!!”

In the words of our generation, F-cancer. Prayers up.

Photo: Instagram