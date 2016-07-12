Floyd Mayweather Says Future And Young Thug Were Supposed To Sign To His Label [VIDEO]

According to a new interview, Floyd Mayweather could be richer than he already is had he signed both Future and Young Thug like he intended to.

In sitdown with Dash Radio’s Hollywood Unlocked show, the undefeated boxing champion revealed that he swung and missed at the chance to sign two of the biggest stars in rap right now, Future and Young Thug.

Apparently, some time in the not so distant past the two Atlanta rappers were supposed to be artists in Mayweather’s Money Team empire.

“Money” Mayweather didn’t offer any specifics nor was he pressed for any details about this supposed arrangement, only saying that “things happen.” This past May, Mayweather officially launched his TMT Music Group label. He previously had a label called Philthy Rich Records that featured former 106 & Park freestyle champion Postaboy.

He also went on to admit that he doesn’t understand a word coming out of either one of their mouths.

Watch Mayweather talk about the missed opportunity below.

Photo: Screenshot