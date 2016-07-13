Kanye West Honors Late Mother On Her Birthday

Kanye West is still a momma’s boy, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. The Life Of Pablo rapper took to Twitter to honor his late mother, Dr. Donda West.

“Nori asked if the airplane could take her to heaven to see you for your birthday, I love you mom,” was the all caps caption of a vintage photo of Yeezy and his mom.

Dr. West passed away in 2007 due to complications from surgery. Rest in power.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/753077480106459142?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

—

Photo: Twitter/@KanyeWest