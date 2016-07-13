Curren$y “Good Cop, Bad Cop,” Digital Trapstars Deliver Screens On Lock 3, & More | Wired Tracks 7.13.16

Last week, Black communities were reminded for the umpteenth time that racial injustice of a deadly variety, at the hands of police no less, is always a tangible reality. Of course, Hip-Hop provides a voice to the voiceless in these moment, and its commentary couldn’t be better timed and more needed.

Today, New Orleans rap veteran Curren$y became the latest to chime in on the Black lives lost at the hands of those meant to protect and serve the people. His audible testimony, aptly titled “Good Cop, Bad Cop,” samples Erykah Badu’s “Otherside of the Game,” and features Spitta internalizing Alton Sterling’s death in particular.

Like many of the men and women across America who share his complexion, Curren$y poses the question, “Whatcha gonna do if they come for you?,” referencing the police before mentioning that Sterling lost his life “about the hour up the road from New Orleans blocks.” Chilling.

Stream Curren$y’s “Good Cop, Bad Cop” in Wired Tracks below.

