Watch Chance The Rapper’s Muhammad Ali Tribute At The ESPYs [VIDEO]

Chance the Rapper paid tribute to the “Greatest of All Time,” Muhammad Ali at the ESPY Awards last night.

Boxing legend and global icon Muhammad Ali was one of the many greats to pass away in 2016. ESPN chose to honor Ali by recruiting Chance the Rapper to perform a moving tribute with a new original song.

Backed by a small orchestra and choir, Chance played the background even though he was center stage. Donning all black and covered by shadowed lighting, Chance made the scene a dramatic one.

Check it out below.

Photo: Screenshot