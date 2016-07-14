Clams Casino ft. A$AP Rocky & Lil B “Be Somebody,” Madeintyo ft. 2 Chainz “I Want (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 7.14.16

Producer Clams Casino returns with ambient, haunting sound on “Be Somebody,” a song featuring A$AP Rocky and Lil B.

This is one of the highly anticipated tracks from Clam’s long-awaited 32 Levels album, which hits stores tomorrow (July 14). Stream “Be Somebody” in Wired Tracks below. There you’ll also find Madeintyo’s “I Want (Remix),” featuring 2 Chainz, and Peewee Longway’s Gucci Mane-assisted cut “Pocket Watchin.”

https://soundcloud.com/albumforest-1/clams-casino-ft-asap-rocky-lil-b-be-somebody

Photo: Instagram

