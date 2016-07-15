Lauryn Hill Hit With $438K Tax Lien In New Jersey

Lauryn Hill may want to consider that Fugees reunion tour idea after all. The state of New Jersey just hit her with a tax lien that’s almost half a million dollars.

BOSSIP reports:

The state’s Division of Taxation says Hill – who critics lauded for her performance at the Montreal Jazz Festival earlier this month – owes $438,221, and issued the tax judgment June 30, according to records obtained by BOSSIP.

The state has another open lien against the 41-year-old from 2012 for $446,386.60 though it was unclear Thursday whether the two tax debts were related.

It’s not the first time that the “Ready Or Not” singer has run afoul of the tax man. She served three months in federal prison for tax evasion in 2013 after the feds accused her of not paying $1 million in back taxes.