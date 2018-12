We all know Drake loves him some Cheesecake Factory (who doesn’t)? The 6 God was spotted in Houston where he’s shooting the video for “Child’s Play” off his VIEWS album.

Spiff TV is handling the directing duties and Word on Road posted images of the Boy on set. Besides Cheesecake Factory Drizzy also hit infamous strip club V Live.

Check ’em out below and on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram/@SpiffTV

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3Next page »