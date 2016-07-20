De La Soul Spits Filthy On “Royalty Capes” [LISTEN]

De La Soul will be finally dropping their new album, and the Anonymous Nobody, on August 19. But that’s about a month out, so a new single called “Royalty Capes” has been delivered to further whet your Hip-Hop appetites.

The horns on this bad boy are ill, and production is credited to Plug Two.

“I choke the blood out of felt tips/Heavyweights up to the front of the belt fits/The wealth is like ivory toothpicks, one out of each tusk/And muskets bust for each and every hiccup,” spits Dave (that would be Plug Two). Pos adds a verse, and the cypher is complete.

Listen to “Royalty Capes” below.

Photo: press handout