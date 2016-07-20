Lil Yachty Summer Songs II, Jeremih Late Nights: Europe, & More | Wired Tracks 7.20.16

As rap fans await what’s in store for the second half of 2016, a handful of new artist made their presence felt during the first six months of the year. Let the Internets tell it, Lil Yachty could be the most polarizing.

Yachty, an 18-year-old signee of Atlanta-based label Quality Control, made a splash with his Lil Boat project, which released in March and took no time creating waves online due to its catchy hits “Minnesota” and “One Night.” Tours followed, and so did a spot on the 2016 XXL Freshman list. Now Yachty returns with Summer Songs II, a 14-track project that comes complete with an assortment of knocking trap-inspired jams and his patented sing-songy riffs.

Summer Songs II appears in Wired Tracks below, where listeners can also stream Jeremih’s Late Nights: Europe mixtape, Lupe Fiasco new record “Pick Up the Phone,” and more.

Photo: Instagram

Jeremih – Late Nights: Europe

Lupe Fiasco – “Pick Up the Phone”

Fabolous ft. A Boogie – “My Sh*t (Remix)”

Lil Durk ft. Future – “Hated On Me”

THEY. – “Deep End”

Joe Moses ft. Wale – “WCW”

DJ Skizz ft. Roc Marciano & Conway – “Bosses”

Jermaine Dupri & Da Brat ft. The-Dream – “FU Pay Me”

Elujay ft. Samaria & Caleborate – “We Don’t Mind”

DUCKWRTH ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow – “GET UUGLY”