DJ Drama Talks Quality Street Music 2, #BlackLivesMatter And The “Interesting” 2016 XXL Freshmen Class [VIDEO]

DJ Drama sat down with HipHopWired and talked about the making of his Quality Street Music 2 album.

DJ Drama is perhaps the busiest man in Hip Hop right now. As founder of Generation Now he is guiding the career of his artist Lil Uzi Vert. As a DJ he is out touring with Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa on the High Road Tour. As an artist he is dropping his new album Quality Street Music 2 today [July 22] as well.

He found some time in his busy schedule to talk about all of that with us. He also gave his honest opinion about the 2016 XXL Freshman Class that he DJ’ed for during their cyphers.

Dram also spoke on the #BlackLivesMatter movement and his own experiences with the police. Check out the interview and listen to Quality Street Music 2 below.