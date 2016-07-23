Watch The Entire Gucci Mane And Friends Concert Feat. Drake, Future, 2 Chainz And More [VIDEO]

Just in case you weren’t in Atlanta or on social media Friday night, here is everything you missed at Gucci Mane‘s official welcome home concert.

To celebrate his recent release from prison and the release of his new album Everybody’s Looking, Gucci Mane held an extravagant concert at the ritzy Fox Theater. Backed his trap beats and a grand piano Gucci went up and down his catalog of hits and performed new songs.

Throughout the night he brought out guests ranging from Drake and Future to OJ Da Juiceman and Fetty Wap. The two hour show was a moment to remember. Check out the setlist and show below.

Photo: Instagram

Gucci Mane & Friends set list:

“Classical”

“First Day Out”

“Lemonade”

“Photoshoot”

“I Think I Love Her”

“Freaky Gurl”

“Wasted”

“Beat It Up”

“Go Head”

“Half A Brick” featuring OJ Da Juice Man

“Sneaking & Geeking” by Peewee Longway

“Good Crack” Peewee Longway (without Yo Gotti)

“Get Paid” by Young Dolph

“Preach” by Young Dolph

“Trap House”

“Im A Dog” (without DG Yola)

“Heavy”

“Pillz”

“Traphouse 3”

“Love The Way”

“Whoosh”

“Again” (without Young Thug)

“Guwop Home” (without Young Thug)

“My Hood”

“Making Love To The Money”

“Trap Queen” by Fetty Wap

“My Way” by Fetty Wap

“No Lie” by 2 Chainz (without Drake)

“MF’N Right” by 2 Chainz

“Watch Out” by 2 Chainz

“Icy” (without Jeezy)

“No Sleep”

“All My Children”

“Multi Millionaire Laflare”

“Waybach ”

“Stick Talk” by Future

“March Madness” by Future

“Jumpman” by Future and Drake

“Energy” by Drake

“Back On Road” Gucci Mane feat. Drake

“Believe It Or Not” Drake & Gucci Mane

“1st Day Out Tha Feds”