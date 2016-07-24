Wicked: Ciara Says Future Slander Cost Her $500K

Ciara is now officially married to Russell Wilson, but is still flexing her petty. In legal docs, Future’s baby mama claims the rapper cost her a $500,000 sponsorship gig.

Reports TMZ:

Ciara says her baby daddy’s barrage of tweets and interviews disparaging her scared away an international cosmetics company she thinks would have paid her $500k … this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

You’ll recall … Ciara slapped Future with a defamation lawsuit back in February after he blasted her on social media with tweets like, “This bitch got control problems … I gotta go through lawyers to see baby future … the f***ery for 15k a month.”

Ciara says all that trash talk has undermined her “positive reputation” and sullied her as “controlling, dishonest, malicious, unreasonable, evil, conniving” and bad parent which made the cosmetic co. run for the hills.