DJ Khaled Endorses Hillary Clinton In A Major Way On The Nightly Show [VIDEO]

Just in case you needed more proof that this year’s Presidential election is full of shenanigans, DJ Khaled just “endorsed” Hillary Clinton, while plugging his album.

DJ Khaled appeared on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore to offer a set of “major keys” in the form of advice to Clinton in her quest to defeat Donald Trump and become the President of the United States.

Among his list of “keys” were stepping her debate game up and sipping a little Ciroc to take the edge off.

See Khaled’s endorsement below.