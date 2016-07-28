Joe Budden Details Run In With OVO Stans, Reveals DMs With Drake

Joe Budden is one of Hip-Hop’s most polarizing figures. The New Jersey rapper has bars for days, but his petty often alienates many, and it all came to a head when some out of pocket Drake fans ran up on him.

Jumpoff spoke to Complex and detailed what exactly happened, and also added that he went to the homes of one of the OVO stans to discuss what happened with his family.

On top of all that, Joe also shared that he and Drake had exchanged DM messages. He shared this particular tea with ESPN’s Cari Champion.

Apparently Drizzy invited him to one of his Madison Square Garden shows [pondering emoji].

Also, The Blindbox Podcast spoke to one of OVO flag wavers, if you want to get their side of the struggle.

—

Photo: screen cap.