Mac Miller ft. Anderson .Paak “Dang!,” DJ Khaled ft. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future & Rick Ross “Do You Mind,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.28.16

A new Mac Miller album is on the way, and the news came straight from the horses mouth accompanied by its leading single “Dang!,” featuring Anderson .Paak.

'It's dropping in September. Its called 'The Divine Feminine' – @MacMiller is dropping a new album this year. More coming next // @Beats1 — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) July 28, 2016

Miller premiered the groovy record after making the announcement via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show. His album will be titled The Divine Feminine. Fans can expect the record sometime in December.

Stream Mac Miller’s “Bang!” in Wired Tracks below.

