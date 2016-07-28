Ice Cube Links With VH1 For Hip-Hop Version Of Hollywood Squares

Ice Cube is solidifying his spot as a household name. The budding media mogul is bringing a Hip-Hop version of Hollywood Squares to VH1.

Hollywood Reporter reports:

The Viacom-owned cable network is teaming with Ice Cube to put a hip-hop twist on Hollywood Squares, handing out a straight-to-series pickup for Hip Hop Squares…Sources say the cabler has ordered at least 20 episodes.

Set to bow in the fall, the VH1 take on Tic-tac-toe will feature celebrity contestants matching wits and testing their pop culture knowledge with the superstar squares, featuring the biggest names in hip-hop, comedy and entertainment.

“Hip Hop Squares is going to be fun and spontaneous; unlike typical game shows, viewers should never know what’s going to happen next,” Ice Cube said Thursday in a statement. “When VH1 asked us to join the producing team, we jumped aboard as we have had success with VH1, and we love their team, excitement and commitment to the show.”

“Ice Cube is one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop history and American culture at large,” said VH1 and Logo president Chris McCarthy. “We are thrilled to partner with him and CBS Distribution to reinvent one of America’s most iconic game shows with Hip Hop Squares.”