DJ Khaled is that dude right now. Having been in the game for more than a full clip the Miami DJ went from a well-known Hip-Hop DJ/Producer to social media Hip-Hop superstar.



With eight albums under his belt and his ninth, Major Key, already here as an Apple Music exclusive, the most inspirational man in Hip-Hop history stopped by the Breakfast Club and gave them lessons on how he likes to break bread.

Sitting with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Angela Yee about his relationship with Jay-Z, his endorsements, and living with positivity.

Here are the 10 things we learned from DJ Khaled on The Breakfast Club.

Photo: Power 105

