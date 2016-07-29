Joe Budden To Charlamagne: “I’m Aware I Look Nuts” [VIDEO]

Hey, you can’t say Joe Budden isn’t self aware. The New Jersey rapper is the guest on the season finale of Charlamagne Tha God’s MTV2 show Uncommon Sense tonight, and the topic of discussion is his ongoing rap beef with Drake.

In a preview of the episode, Budden still hurled slander at the 6 God (“Everything about Drake’s behavior is lame”), but was candid about how he is being perceived as well.

“I’m aware I look nuts,” said Budden.

Charlamagne was giving country to Drake last year after he handled Meek Mill (and sent The Breakfast Club host champagne). However, now having seen the series of DMs that Joe Budden has referenced, Tha God thinks he’s back to looking funny in the light.

Sending DMs to the man who is coming for you lyrically? We live in strange times indeed.

Watch the clip below and tell us what you think in the comments. Watch the episode tonight (July 29) at 11pm ET on MTV2.

Photo: screen cap