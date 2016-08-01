Watch Rihanna Join Drake On Stage At OVO Fest [VIDEO]

The “surprise guest” list at Drake‘s annual OVO Fest continues to improve. This year Rihanna was added to the show as treat.

Drake‘s Summer Sixteen tour has been full of highlights ranging from Kanye West coming out on stage for the Chicago stop or Drake clapping back at Joe Budden at the Dallas show or Drizzy announcing a new mixtape during the Kansas City set.

But, Drake pulled his biggest trump card so far by delivering Rihanna to thousands of fans at his hometown Toronto tour stop which doubled as the OVO Fest.

“It’s the 6, you deserve to be spoiled,” Drake told the crowd. “Let’s have some fun.”

At that point the lights went dark and opening synths to Riri’s anthem “Needed Me” creeped out of the speakers as she rose from underneath the stage.

Rihanna stuck around for a while longer performing “B*tch Better Have My Money” and “Work” featuring Drake. Continue reading to see more video.

