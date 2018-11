Beyoncé and Jay Z are currently kicking it in Italy and their activities included hitting the waves in jet skis. You care.

It was safety first as Hova and Bey were both rocking helmets.

Hey, that’s too much money on the water not to be careful. But wait, is Bey rocking a dress? Swag.

Peep the flicks below.

> Beyoncé et Jay Z en pleine séance de jet-ski hier en Italie! pic.twitter.com/JgpByJ39XC — Beyoncé Vibe (@BeyonceVibe) August 10, 2016

Mood: Beyoncé wearing a full designer dress on a jet ski. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/esNEL2oy0K — Josh Gwynn (@RegardingJosh) August 10, 2016

—

Photo: AP Photo

