Drake’s Dad, Dennis Graham, Is Recording A New LP

Dennis Graham, better known to the public as the father of Canadian superstar Drake, has managed to cultivate his own brand while largely not siphoning any energy from his son’s massive fame. However, the 60-something Memphis man is throwing his hat into the creative ring and is focused on a R&B career.

TMZ reports:

TMZ obtained a clip from Dennis Graham’s first track off an R&B album — “Kinda Crazy.” Dennis hit up Jamie Iovine — producer, CRO of Meltdown Comics and son of music mogul Jimmy Iovine … the guy who broke streaming records when he released Drake’s “Views” on Apple Music. We’re told Dennis and Jamie will drop the track this month while he completes the album, and Drake has given his stamp of approval.

Interesting. If Drizzy is down to support his dad’s musical endeavors, what are the chances he’ll go beyond giving his blessing and actually appear on Kinda Crazy?

What hasn’t been discussed is that Graham has been at work on the record for quite some time.

Back in 2015, we reported on Drizzy curving his dad over a possible feature on a song. Looks like the broken bridge has been mended. As noted in our report, Graham is an established drummer who has worked alongside musical legends in his time.

Check out the snippet courtesy of TMZ below. Not bad, Dennis G. Not bad.

—

Photo: Instagram