The Game Claims To Have Slept With 3 Kardashians

A gentleman never kisses and tells, but it’s 2016 and the Game must feel that that phrase is dated. On his new cut “Sauce,” Chuck Taylor put three Kardashians on blast.

On the DJ Khaled assisted song Game decided it was time to fess up to what people already (maybe) knew saying, “I used to f*ck b*tches that Usher Raymond passed off / Then I f*cked three Kardashians, hold that thought.”

Wait, three? We know he’s admitted to dating Kim Kardashian when her claim to fame was just being Paris Hilton’s best friend. Then there was a time not too long ago when he and Khloe Kardashian were such besties that KK felt comfortable walking around wearing a Compton hat.

But who’s the third? Did big sis Kourtney K secretly have a thing with the young blood? Maybe he was referring to big mama Kris Jenner who acts like she’s still a spring chicken. You can’t put anything past a woman who’d do whatever to get her groove back.

Maybe he meant one of the barely legal sisters, Kendall and Kylie.

Either way this development shouldn’t be surprising as some believe there will one day be a Black man who’ll claim to have bedded every member of the Kardashian clan.

Check out the cut below and let us know who you think the Game is referring to.

—

Photo: Instagram